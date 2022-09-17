Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
American defender Bryan Reynolds gets 1st goal for Westerlo

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 7:21 PM

American defender Bryan Reynolds scored his first goal for Belgium’s Westerlo in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Charleroi.

Reynolds scored in the third minute.

The 21-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas, played for Dallas in Major League Soccer from 2019-20 and joined Roma in February 2021. He made his Serie A debut that April and played in five matches but was limited to one league game in the first half of last season under coach Jose Mourinho. In January, he was loaned to Belgium’s Kortrijk.

He appeared in nine league matches for Kortrijk and scored one goal.

Reynolds made his U.S. debut in March 2021 in a friendly against Northern Ireland and also played last December against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

