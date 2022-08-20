WAR IN UKRAINE: US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions | US gives Ukraine military aid, drones | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war
Zaha scores 2, Palace…

Zaha scores 2, Palace beats Villa 3-1 for 1st EPL win

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 12:16 PM

LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha underlined his importance to Crystal Palace with two more goals as his team picked up a first Premier League win of the season by fighting back to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Saturday.

The forward, who scored for Palace in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Monday, swiftly canceled out Ollie Watkins’ fifth-minute opener at Selhurst Park before converting on the rebound after his penalty in the 58th was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta grabbed the Eagles’ clinching goal with his first touch, with Zaha again involved.

Zaha has now scored in each of the Eagles’ last seven top-flight victories and was given a standing ovation when he was brought off late on.

Patrick Vieira’s team also had Jeffrey Schlupp’s goal disallowed for offside during a dominant performance.

Villa faded fast after the rapid start, though did hit the crossbar through Leon Bailey at 1-1, and manager Steven Gerrard will leave south London with plenty to ponder.

Villa has lost both of its away games so far, while winning at home to Everton.

