TOUR Championship Par Scores

Matt Fitzpatrick 33-31—64 -6 Joaquin Niemann 33-31—64 -6 Scottie Scheffler 33-32—65 -5 J.T. Poston 31-34—65 -5 Aaron Wise 32-33—65 -5 Xander Schauffele 34-32—66 -4 Tom Hoge 32-34—66 -4 Collin Morikawa 32-34—66 -4 Sungjae Im 33-34—67 -3 Rory McIlroy 36-31—67 -3 Cameron Smith 34-33—67 -3 Jon Rahm 33-34—67 -3 Justin Thomas 33-34—67 -3 Cameron Young 32-35—67 -3 Sepp Straka 35-33—68 -2 Jordan Spieth 35-33—68 -2 Brian Harman 35-33—68 -2 Billy Horschel 34-34—68 -2 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-34—68 -2 Adam Scott 34-34—68 -2 Sam Burns 34-35—69 -1 Patrick Cantlay 36-34—70 E Scott Stallings 35-35—70 E Hideki Matsuyama 35-35—70 E Max Homa 35-36—71 +1 Viktor Hovland 33-38—71 +1 Sahith Theegala 35-36—71 +1 Tony Finau 37-35—72 +2 Corey Conners 39-35—74 +4

