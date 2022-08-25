TOUR Championship Par Scores

Thursday
At East Lake GC
Atlanta
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
First Round
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|33-31—64
|-6
|Joaquin Niemann
|33-31—64
|-6
|Scottie Scheffler
|33-32—65
|-5
|J.T. Poston
|31-34—65
|-5
|Aaron Wise
|32-33—65
|-5
|Xander Schauffele
|34-32—66
|-4
|Tom Hoge
|32-34—66
|-4
|Collin Morikawa
|32-34—66
|-4
|Sungjae Im
|33-34—67
|-3
|Rory McIlroy
|36-31—67
|-3
|Cameron Smith
|34-33—67
|-3
|Jon Rahm
|33-34—67
|-3
|Justin Thomas
|33-34—67
|-3
|Cameron Young
|32-35—67
|-3
|Sepp Straka
|35-33—68
|-2
|Jordan Spieth
|35-33—68
|-2
|Brian Harman
|35-33—68
|-2
|Billy Horschel
|34-34—68
|-2
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|34-34—68
|-2
|Adam Scott
|34-34—68
|-2
|Sam Burns
|34-35—69
|-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|36-34—70
|E
|Scott Stallings
|35-35—70
|E
|Hideki Matsuyama
|35-35—70
|E
|Max Homa
|35-36—71
|+1
|Viktor Hovland
|33-38—71
|+1
|Sahith Theegala
|35-36—71
|+1
|Tony Finau
|37-35—72
|+2
|Corey Conners
|39-35—74
|+4
