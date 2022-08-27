The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

Saturday
At Warwick Hills G&CC
Grand Blanc, Mich.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72
Second Round
|Scott Dunlap
|70-63—133
|Padraig Harrington
|68-66—134
|Brett Quigley
|66-68—134
|Steve Stricker
|70-64—134
|Stephen Ames
|66-69—135
|Ernie Els
|68-67—135
|Duffy Waldorf
|69-66—135
|Steven Alker
|68-68—136
|Shane Bertsch
|68-68—136
|Joe Durant
|69-67—136
|Wes Short
|69-67—136
|David Toms
|69-67—136
|Woody Austin
|66-71—137
|Alex Cejka
|69-68—137
|Rod Pampling
|69-68—137
|Mario Tiziani
|69-68—137
|Ken Duke
|68-70—138
|Kent Jones
|68-70—138
|Jeff Maggert
|68-70—138
|Jim Furyk
|69-70—139
|Paul Goydos
|70-69—139
|John Huston
|71-68—139
|Bernhard Langer
|70-69—139
|Alan McLean
|68-71—139
|Paul Stankowski
|69-70—139
|Doug Barron
|69-71—140
|Paul Broadhurst
|69-71—140
|K.J. Choi
|69-71—140
|Fred Funk
|65-75—140
|Brandt Jobe
|71-69—140
|Robert Karlsson
|68-72—140
|Jerry Kelly
|70-70—140
|Glen Day
|71-70—141
|Brian Gay
|73-68—141
|Rocco Mediate
|69-72—141
|Corey Pavin
|72-69—141
|Jeff Sluman
|70-71—141
|Stuart Appleby
|73-69—142
|Cameron Beckman
|68-74—142
|David Frost
|68-74—142
|Thongchai Jaidee
|73-69—142
|Scott McCarron
|71-71—142
|David Branshaw
|68-75—143
|John Daly
|73-70—143
|Lee Janzen
|68-75—143
|David McKenzie
|73-70—143
|Scott Parel
|67-76—143
|Steve Pate
|73-70—143
|Robert Allenby
|71-73—144
|Olin Browne
|71-73—144
|Steve Flesch
|72-72—144
|Skip Kendall
|74-70—144
|Rob Labritz
|69-75—144
|Jesper Parnevik
|73-71—144
|Gene Sauers
|73-71—144
|Marco Dawson
|69-76—145
|Tom Gillis
|74-71—145
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|72-73—145
|Tom Pernice
|73-72—145
|John Senden
|72-73—145
|Tom Byrum
|73-73—146
|Roger Rowland
|71-75—146
|Ken Tanigawa
|73-73—146
|Mike Weir
|70-76—146
|Chris DiMarco
|72-75—147
|Carlos Franco
|74-73—147
|Andrew Johnson
|72-75—147
|Tim Petrovic
|74-73—147
|Michael Allen
|74-74—148
|David Duval
|77-71—148
|Tim Herron
|72-76—148
|Mark O’Meara
|73-75—148
|Harry Rudolph
|77-71—148
|Steve Jones
|74-75—149
|Billy Mayfair
|76-73—149
|Joey Sindelar
|73-76—149
|Y.E. Yang
|74-76—150
|Larry Mize
|73-78—151
