The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

Saturday At Warwick Hills G&CC Grand Blanc, Mich. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72 Second Round Scott Dunlap 70-63—133…

Saturday

At Warwick Hills G&CC

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

Second Round

Scott Dunlap 70-63—133 Padraig Harrington 68-66—134 Brett Quigley 66-68—134 Steve Stricker 70-64—134 Stephen Ames 66-69—135 Ernie Els 68-67—135 Duffy Waldorf 69-66—135 Steven Alker 68-68—136 Shane Bertsch 68-68—136 Joe Durant 69-67—136 Wes Short 69-67—136 David Toms 69-67—136 Woody Austin 66-71—137 Alex Cejka 69-68—137 Rod Pampling 69-68—137 Mario Tiziani 69-68—137 Ken Duke 68-70—138 Kent Jones 68-70—138 Jeff Maggert 68-70—138 Jim Furyk 69-70—139 Paul Goydos 70-69—139 John Huston 71-68—139 Bernhard Langer 70-69—139 Alan McLean 68-71—139 Paul Stankowski 69-70—139 Doug Barron 69-71—140 Paul Broadhurst 69-71—140 K.J. Choi 69-71—140 Fred Funk 65-75—140 Brandt Jobe 71-69—140 Robert Karlsson 68-72—140 Jerry Kelly 70-70—140 Glen Day 71-70—141 Brian Gay 73-68—141 Rocco Mediate 69-72—141 Corey Pavin 72-69—141 Jeff Sluman 70-71—141 Stuart Appleby 73-69—142 Cameron Beckman 68-74—142 David Frost 68-74—142 Thongchai Jaidee 73-69—142 Scott McCarron 71-71—142 David Branshaw 68-75—143 John Daly 73-70—143 Lee Janzen 68-75—143 David McKenzie 73-70—143 Scott Parel 67-76—143 Steve Pate 73-70—143 Robert Allenby 71-73—144 Olin Browne 71-73—144 Steve Flesch 72-72—144 Skip Kendall 74-70—144 Rob Labritz 69-75—144 Jesper Parnevik 73-71—144 Gene Sauers 73-71—144 Marco Dawson 69-76—145 Tom Gillis 74-71—145 Ricardo Gonzalez 72-73—145 Tom Pernice 73-72—145 John Senden 72-73—145 Tom Byrum 73-73—146 Roger Rowland 71-75—146 Ken Tanigawa 73-73—146 Mike Weir 70-76—146 Chris DiMarco 72-75—147 Carlos Franco 74-73—147 Andrew Johnson 72-75—147 Tim Petrovic 74-73—147 Michael Allen 74-74—148 David Duval 77-71—148 Tim Herron 72-76—148 Mark O’Meara 73-75—148 Harry Rudolph 77-71—148 Steve Jones 74-75—149 Billy Mayfair 76-73—149 Joey Sindelar 73-76—149 Y.E. Yang 74-76—150 Larry Mize 73-78—151

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.