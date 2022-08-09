WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base | Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections | Russia extends opposition activist's detention
Suarez’ Nacional knocked out of Copa Sudamericana

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 8:38 PM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his new club Nacional of Uruguay crashed out of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

Atletico Goianiense of Brazil won 3-0 at home in Goiania to clinch the quarterfinals series 4-0 on aggregate.

Winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club soccer tournament in South America, was a major goal for 35-year-old Suarez ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Luiz Fernando scored in the 5th and 53rd minutes at the Serra Dourada Stadium. Gabriel Baralhas completed the scoring in first-half stoppage time.

Suarez went on as a substitute in the second half and had few opportunities to score.

He netted his first goal for Nacional on Friday in a Uruguayan championship win over Rentistas. His contract runs through December, which coincides with the World Cup in Qatar.

Uruguay is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana at the World Cup.

___

