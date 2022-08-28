PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

Sunday At East Lake Golf Club Atlanta Purse: $18 Million Yardage: 7,343; Par: 70 Starting FedExCup Strokes in parenthesis Final…

Sunday At East Lake Golf Club Atlanta Purse: $18 Million Yardage: 7,343; Par: 70 Starting FedExCup Strokes in parenthesis Final Round

Rory McIlroy (-4) 67-67-63-66_263 -21

Sungjae Im (-4) 67-65-66-66_264 -20

Scottie Scheffler (-10) 65-66-66-73_270 -20

Xander Schauffele (-6) 66-63-70-69_268 -18

Max Homa (-2) 71-62-66-66_265 -17

Justin Thomas (-3) 67-68-63-68_266 -17

Sepp Straka (-4) 68-68-64-68_268 -16

Patrick Cantlay (-8) 70-66-66-70_272 -16

Tony Finau (-4) 72-66-67-64_269 -15

Tom Hoge (-1) 66-66-66-69_267 -14

Joaquin Niemann (-2) 64-67-69-69_269 -13

Hideki Matsuyama (-2) 70-66-63-70_269 -13

Jordan Spieth (-2) 68-68-69-65_270 -12

Aaron Wise (E) 65-67-66-70_268 -12

Viktor Hovland (-2) 71-68-67-65_271 -11

Matt Fitzpatrick (-3) 64-71-67-70_272 -11

J.T. Poston (E) 65-69-66-69_269 -11

Jon Rahm (-3) 67-63-71-71_272 -11

Cameron Young (-3) 67-67-70-69_273 -10

Cameron Smith (-4) 67-71-68-69_275 -9

Brian Harman (-1) 68-70-68-67_273 -8

Billy Horschel (-1) 68-70-66-69_273 -8

Collin Morikawa (-1) 66-69-65-73_273 -8

Sam Burns (-5) 69-74-67-68_278 -7

Adam Scott (E) 68-70-68-70_276 -4

Corey Conners (-1) 74-66-71-67_278 -3

K.H. Lee (E) 68-72-69-70_279 -1

Sahith Theegala (E) 71-72-67-71_281 +1

Scott Stallings (-3) 70-74-69-73_286 +3

