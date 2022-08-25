MATCHDAY: Inter faces test; Betis hosts Osasuna in Spain

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday: SPAIN Real Betis hosts Osasuna in a match between two…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

SPAIN

Real Betis hosts Osasuna in a match between two of the teams that started the Spanish league with consecutive victories. Betis, the fifth-place finisher last season, got off to a good start despite coach Manuel Pellegrini not being able to register several players because of the league’s financial fair play rules. Osasuna surprised with its start, though both of its victories came at home — against Sevilla and Cádiz. The other teams that opened with two consecutive wins were Real Madrid and Villarreal, which will play their matches on Sunday. Also Friday, Girona hosts Celta Vigo, with Girona going for two wins in a row and Celta looking to earn its first victory.

ITALY

Inter Milan is one of only three teams in Serie A with maximum points from its first two matches, along with Roma and Napoli. Inter faces its sternest test of the fledgling season when it travels to coach Simone Inzaghi’s previous team, Lazio. The capital side has four points after beating Bologna in its opener but drawing 0-0 at Torino last weekend. Lazio beat Inter in Rome in October but lost the reverse fixture in January. Also, Monza hosts Udinese with Silvio Berlusconi’s side still looking for its first points since being promoted back to Serie A. Udinese has one point.

GERMANY

Freiburg hosts Bochum to start the Bundesliga’s fourth round. Freiburg coach Christian Streich could the same starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game. It would be the first time for the club, which has started the season with two wins and an unfortunate defeat to Borussia Dortmund from three games. Bochum is still looking for its first point after three defeats and negotiations with coach Thomas Reis over extending his contract have been put on hold.

FRANCE

Promoted Ajaccio looks for its first win of the season when the Corsican side faces 2021 champion Lille.

The teams are a massive 1,300 kilometers (805 miles) apart on the map.

Lille’s Canada forward Jonathan David has made a bright start with two goals in three games but the main concern for attack-minded coach Paulo Fonseca will be the defense.

Lille took four points from the first two games but is reeling following a humiliating 7-1 home defeat to defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

The rout included an opening goal for PSG after eight seconds and Fonseca will hope his players have cleared their minds.

