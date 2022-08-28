RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline | Chechen fighters take war to Ukraine
Home » Sports » Galaxy end road skid…

Galaxy end road skid with 2-1 victory over Revolution

The Associated Press

August 28, 2022, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Daniel Aguirre and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored goals in the first 15 minutes and the Los Angeles Galaxy held on for a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday.

Aguirre took a pass from Hernández and scored in the 4th minute to give the LA Galaxy (11-11-4) an early lead. Hernández scored 11 minutes later to make it 2-0. Ricard Puig Martí picked up an assist on Hernández’s team-high 12th goal of the season. Aguirre’s netter was his first.

New England (8-9-10) didn’t score until Carles Gil found the net in the 82nd minute. Tommy McNamara assisted on Gil’s sixth goal this season.

Jonathan Bond had seven saves for the Galaxy. Djordje Petrovic saved three shots for the Revolution.

The Galaxy ended a four-game losing streak on the road and handed the Revolution their first home loss in their last 10 matches and just their fifth defeat in the past 30 at home.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up