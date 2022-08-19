Clarke, Furyk, Singh share DICK’S Sporting Goods Open lead

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk and Vijay Singh shared the lead at 7-under 65 on Friday in…

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk and Vijay Singh shared the lead at 7-under 65 on Friday in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, with four more major champions right behind at En-Joie Golf Club.

Padraig Harrington and Duffy Waldorf followed at 66, and Ernie Els, Mike Weir, Y.E. Yang and Brandt Jobe shot 67. Waldorf and Jobe are the only non-major winners in the top nine.

Clarke won the Senior British Open last month at Gleneagles.

“It’s nice to win any time, but obviously winning a senior major was more special and I feel good about my game right now,” Clarke said. “That’s not to say I’ll have another couple days like I did today, but I’m going to do my best.”

Singh opened birdie-birdie-eagle.

“Played nicely, kept the ball in play, which you need on this golf course,” Singh said. “Just tried to make a lot of birdies.”

Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker was tied for 39th at 71. Bernhard Langer, the 64-year-old star who the event in 2014, also shot 71.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the Boeing Classic winner last week outside Seattle to match Alker and Jerry Kelly for the tour victory lead with three, shot 72. John Daly, the winner of the PGA Tour’s 1992 B.C. Open at the course, also had a 72.

Defending champion Cameron Beckman shot a 73.

