Casper Ruud advances to National Bank Open quarterfinals

The Associated Press

August 11, 2022, 6:46 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals Thursday, beating No. 14 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Ruud is the highest seed left in the singles draw after No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped out Wednesday.

Rudd held off Agut after a mid-afternoon thunderstorm delayed play for just over an hour.

“It was a tough battle. The first two sets were 2 hours and 20 minutes,” Rudd said. “Good intensity and I was feeling it a bit in the legs. Luckily, there was some rain, which gave me some time to breath out and regain some energy. I can thank the weather gods today, giving me some extra time and energy.”

Ruud will face sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, the Montreal player who beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4.

In the night session, seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy opposed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

