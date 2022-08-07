WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Sports » Callum Shinkwin wins Cazoo…

Callum Shinkwin wins Cazoo Open for 2nd European tour title

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 12:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT, Wales (AP) — Callum Shinkwin claimed his second European tour title with a four-shot victory in the Cazoo Open on Sunday.

The Englishman shot 1-under 70 in the final round and finished on 12-under 272 overall at Celtic Manor, where he has now finished first, fourth and eighth in his last three visits.

A late charge from Scotland’s Connor Syme (68) secured second place on eight under. Syme made eagle on the 11th and had a hat trick of birdies from the 15th before dropping a shot on the last.

Julien Guerrier (76), Andy Sullivan (67), David Dixon (67), Renato Paratore (66) and Lucas Bjerregaard (68) shared a five-way tie for third, another three strokes back.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up