AP WNBA Power Poll

The final Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 9-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 16. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (9)
|26
|10
|108
|2
|1
|1
|2. Chicago
|26
|10
|98
|1
|2
|3
|3. Connecticut
|25
|11
|90
|3
|2
|4
|4. Seattle
|22
|14
|81
|4
|3
|5
|5. Washington
|22
|14
|73
|5
|4
|5
|6. Dallas
|18
|18
|60
|6
|6
|9
|7. New York
|16
|20
|55
|10
|6
|7
|8. Phoenix
|15
|21
|45
|8
|8
|8
|9. Minnesota
|14
|22
|35
|7
|7
|10
|10. Atlanta
|14
|22
|30
|9
|9
|10
|11. Los Angeles
|13
|22
|18
|11
|11
|11
|12. Indiana
|5
|31
|9
|12
|12
|12
