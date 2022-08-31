RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Yellen warns of failure to agree on Russia oil price cap
American Ricardo Pepi loaned to Groningen by Augusburg

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 6:14 PM

American forward Ricardo Pepi was loaned to Groningen of the Netherlands’ Eredivisie on Wednesday after failing to score in 16 matches over eight months with the Bundesliga’s Augsburg.

The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, made his debut with the U.S. national team last September and scored three goals in World Cup qualifying, then transferred to Augsburg from Major League Soccer’s Dallas in January and agreed to a 4 1/2-year contract.

Pepi is scoreless in his last 29 games for club and country since getting two goals in a World Cup qualifier against Jamaica on Oct. 7. He failed to score in his last four games for Dallas, one German Cup match and 15 in the Bundesliga, including four this season.

His only start this season was in Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Hoffenheim.

Pepi has three goals in 11 international appearances.

