Wimbledon updates | Halep, Nadal play on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11 a.m.

Former Wimbledon champions Simona Halep and Rafael will both play on Centre Court after Nick Kyrios opens the day against American player Brandon Nakashima.

All will be trying to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

Halep won the Wimbledon title in 2019. The 16th-seeded Romanian will take on fourth-seeded Paula Badosa. Nadal, who is seeded second, will play in the final match in the main stadium against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Harmony Tan, the woman who beat seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams in the first round, will take on 20th-seeded Amanda Anisimova of the United States on No. 1 Court.

