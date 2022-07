Wimbledon Results The Associated Press

Saturday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Third Round Harmony Tan, France, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-1, 6-1.