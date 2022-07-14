The Open Championship Scores The Associated Press

Thursday At Old Course St Andrews, United Kingdom, United Kingdom Purse: $14 million Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72 First Round Cameron Young, United States 31-33—64 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 32-34—66 Robert Dinwiddie, England 33-34—67 Cameron Smith, Australia 33-34—67 Barclay Brown, England 34-34—68 Talor Gooch, United States 34-34—68 Viktor Hovland, Norway 34-34—68 Dustin Johnson, United States 35-33—68 Brad Kennedy, Australia 34-34—68 Kurt Kitayama, United States 34-34—68 Scottie Scheffler, United States 32-36—68 Lee Westwood, England 35-33—68 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 34-35—69 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 35-34—69 Joohyung Kim, South Korea 32-37—69 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 36-33—69 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 34-35—69 Min Woo Lee, Australia 35-34—69 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 35-34—69 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 36-33—69 John Parry, England 36-33—69 Ian Poulter, England 33-36—69 Xander Schauffele, United States 34-35—69 Sahith Theegala, United States 33-36—69 Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 35-34—69 Danny Willett, England 34-35—69 Patrick Cantlay, United States 36-34—70 Thomas Detry, Belgium 35-35—70 Ernie Els, South Africa 33-37—70 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 33-37—70 Tyrrell Hatton, England 36-34—70 Russell Henley, United States 37-33—70 Lucas Herbert, Australia 34-36—70 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 34-36—70 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 35-36—71 Marcus Armitage, England 37-34—71 Dean Burmester, South Africa 35-36—71 Paul Casey, England 32-39—71 Wyndham Clark, United States 38-33—71 Corey Conners, Canada 34-37—71 Justin De Los Santos, Philippines 36-35—71 Matt Ford, England 36-35—71 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 36-35—71 Sungjae Im, South Korea 35-36—71 Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 37-34—71 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 36-35—71 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 35-36—71 Trey Mullinax, United States 35-36—71 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 37-34—71 Victor Perez, France 34-37—71 Webb Simpson, United States 33-38—71 Jordan Spieth, United States 34-37—71 Cameron Tringale, United States 33-38—71 Brandon Wu, United States 34-37—71 Sam Bairstow, England 36-36—72 Sam Burns, United States 36-36—72 Laurie Canter, England 36-36—72 David Carey, Ireland 35-37—72 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 37-35—72 Tommy Fleetwood, England 36-36—72 Garrick Higgo, South Africa 36-36—72 Zach Johnson, United States 37-35—72 Jason Kokrak, United States 36-36—72 David Law, Scotland 38-34—72 Shane Lowry, Ireland 37-35—72 Phil Mickelson, United States 35-37—72 Collin Morikawa, United States 36-36—72 Kevin Na, United States 35-37—72 Keita Nakajima, Japan 38-34—72 Patrick Reed, United States 35-37—72 Adam Scott, Australia 39-33—72 Jason Scrivener, Australia 37-35—72 Justin Thomas, United States 34-38—72 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 34-38—72 Aaron Wise, United States 36-36—72 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 37-35—72 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 34-39—73 John Daly, United States 37-36—73 Tony Finau, United States 37-36—73 Brian Harman, United States 37-36—73 Kazuki Higa, Japan 37-36—73 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 35-38—73 Max Homa, United States 36-37—73 Billy Horschel, United States 33-40—73 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 36-37—73 Minkyu Kim, South Korea 35-38—73 Brooks Koepka, United States 36-37—73 Hao-Tong Li, China 38-35—73 Richard Mansell, England 37-36—73 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 36-37—73 Francesco Molinari, Italy 35-38—73 Ronan Mullarney, Ireland 33-40—73 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 35-38—73 J.T. Poston, United States 33-40—73 Seamus Power, Ireland 36-37—73 Jon Rahm, Spain 35-38—73 Jamie Rutherford, England 37-36—73 Jordan L. Smith, England 37-36—73 Harold Varner III, United States 38-35—73 Will Zalatoris, United States 37-36—73 Adri Arnaus, Spain 36-38—74 Ben Campbell, Australia 37-37—74 John Catlin, United States 39-35—74 Filippo Celli, Italy 36-38—74 Jorge Fernandez-Valdes, Argentina 39-35—74 Matthew Griffin, Australia 38-36—74 Justin Harding, South Africa 39-35—74 Tom Hoge, United States 34-40—74 Matthew Jordan, England 36-38—74 Takumi Kanaya, Japan 40-34—74 Chan Kim, United States 39-35—74 Kevin Kisner, United States 37-37—74 Paul Lawrie, Scotland 37-37—74 Shaun Norris, South Africa 38-36—74 Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 37-37—74 Anthony Quayle, Australia 38-36—74 Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 38-36—74 Gary Woodland, United States 37-37—74 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 37-38—75 Ashley Chesters, England 37-38—75 Mingyu Cho, South Korea 36-39—75 Jack Floydd, England 36-39—75 Sergio Garcia, Spain 37-38—75 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 37-38—75 Aaron Jarvis, Cayman Islands 38-37—75 Chris Kirk, United States 38-37—75 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 38-37—75 Adrian Meronk, Poland 41-34—75 Mito Pereira, Chile 35-40—75 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 39-36—75 Aaron Rai, England 39-36—75 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 37-38—75 Keegan Bradley, United States 37-39—76 Jamie Donaldson, Wales 41-35—76 Harris English, United States 40-36—76 Oliver Farr, Wales 36-40—76 Sam Horsfield, England 39-37—76 Sihwan Kim, United States 37-39—76 Marc Leishman, Australia 35-41—76 Luke List, United States 38-38—76 Keith Mitchell, United States 36-40—76 Marco Penge, England 39-37—76 Stephen Dodd, Wales 36-41—77 Zander Lombard, South Africa 40-37—77 Dimi Papadatos, Australia 40-37—77 Richard Bland, England 41-37—78 Stewart Cink, United States 40-38—78 Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 39-39—78 Tiger Woods, United States 41-37—78 Darren Clarke, Northern Ireland 41-38—79 Jediah Morgan, Australia 38-41—79 Shugo Imahira, Japan 43-37—80 Sepp Straka, Austria 39-42—81 David Duval, United States 43-39—82 Alex Wrigley, England 41-41—82 Mark Calcavecchia, United States 39-44—83 Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. 