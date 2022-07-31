WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
Savarino, Real Salt Lake play Earthquakes to 2-2 tie

The Associated Press

July 31, 2022, 12:18 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored the equalizer for Real Salt Lake in a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Savarino’s tying goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time for RSL (9-7-7). Justin Meram had an assist on the goal.

Jeremy Ebobisse and Cristian Espinoza scored one goal each for the Earthquakes (5-9-8).

The Earthquakes outshot RSL 14-12, with four shots on goal to six for Real Salt Lake.

JT Marcinkowski saved three of the five shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Zac MacMath had two saves for RSL.

The Earthquakes host Inter Miami on Wednesday, while RSL will host Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

