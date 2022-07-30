WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
Rios Novo has 4 saves as Atlanta United ties 0-0 with Fire

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 7:28 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made two saves for the Chicago Fire and Rocco Rios Novo had three saves for Atlanta United in a 0-0 draw Saturday.

The Fire (7-10-6) outshot United (6-9-7) 15=13, with three shots on goal to two for United.

Both teams next play Saturday, with the Fire visiting Charlotte FC while United hosts the Seattle Sounders.

