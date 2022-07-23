WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia strikes port despite grain deal | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized | EU imposes more sanctions
Minnesota United defeats Dynamo 2-1 on Hlongwane’s goal

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 11:19 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Minnesota United over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Hlongwane’s winner came in the 72nd minute to put United (10-8-4) ahead 2-0. Niko Hansen assisted the goal.

United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane, in first-half stoppage time.

The Dynamo’s (7-11-4) goal was scored by Fafa Picault.

The Dynamo outshot United 22-9, with four shots on goal compared to three by Minnesota.

Dayne St. Clair saved three of the four shots he faced for United. Steve Clark saved one of the three shots he faced for the Dynamo.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with United hosting the Portland Timbers while the Dynamo visit the Philadelphia Union.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

