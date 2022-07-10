RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Home » Sports » Kunieda finally gets wheelchair…

Kunieda finally gets wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Wimbledon title kept eluding Shingo Kunieda, so he turned to Roger Federer for advice on how to play on grass.

That did the trick.

Kunieda won his first Wimbledon title in wheelchair singles on Sunday and his 28th Grand Slam singles title overall. It was his fourth straight major singles title and finally allowed him to complete a career Grand Slam.

“My question was how to play on grass and how to think when behind, yeah, on grass,” Kunieda said of his conversation with Federer, an eight-time champion at the All England Club. “He said, ‘Yeah, you should attack every point. If you (make a) mistake, no regret. That’s the key, yeah,’ he said.”

The 38-year-old Japanese player defeated Alfie Hewett of Britain 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-5) on No. 3 Court, a day after he and partner Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina won the doubles title.

Kunieda had only reached one Wimbledon singles final in four previous appearances, finishing as runner-up in 2019.

He is the first men’s wheelchair player to complete a career Grand Slam, and now holds all four major titles at the same time after winning this year’s Australian Open and French Open, as well as last year’s U.S. Open.

“I think this title is very hardest one because of grass,” Kunieda said. “But this year I could find the way to play on the grass. So now I can say I can play well on grass.”

Hewett was looking for his sixth Grand Slam title and first at Wimbledon. He also lost in the final to Kunieda at last year’s U.S. Open and this year’s Australian Open.

Overall, Kunieda has won 11 singles titles at the Australian Open, eight at the French Open and eight at the U.S. Open. He also has 22 Grand Slam doubles titles, including winning his fourth at Wimbledon on Saturday.

“Really wanted to get this title,” Kunieda said. “You know, my age, 38, so I was thinking it will be last chance today. Yes, I very happy about that.”

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up