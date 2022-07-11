RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Iran fires coach Skocic 4 months out from soccer World Cup

The Associated Press

July 11, 2022, 8:19 PM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has fired head coach Dragan Skocic four months before the World Cup is set to begin.

IRNA, the national news agency, on Monday said the 53-year-old Croatian would not be taking the Iran team to Qatar.

Asia’s top-ranked team, at No. 23, Iran is in Group B with England, Wales and the United States at the World Cup, which kicks off Nov. 21.

Skocic started working with Iran’s national team in February 2020, replacing Marc Wilmots, and guided the team to top spot ahead of South Korea in the final round of Asian World Cup qualifying with eight wins, a draw and a loss.

The national federation has not announced a replacement.

