Inter signs Mkhitaryan and Onana in busy few days

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 7:46 AM

MILAN (AP) — A busy few days in the transfer market continued for Inter Milan as the Nerazzurri completed the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Serie A rival Roma.

Inter registered Mkhitaryan’s contract with the league’s governing body on Friday and also did so for 26-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana, who joins from Ajax.

Both have signed as free agents.

Mkhitaryan spent the past three seasons at Roma after spells in England with Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 33-year-old Armenia midfielder made more than 100 appearances for Roma and helped it win the Europa Conference league last season.

The deals come two days after Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter, which also signed Kristjan Asllani on loan from Empoli.

Inter is bidding to regain the Serie A title which it lost last season to bitter rival AC Milan.

