France right-back Clauss joins Marseille on 3-year deal

MARSEILLE. France (AP) — France international Jonathan Clauss has signed a three-year deal with Marseille. The nine-time French champions said…

MARSEILLE. France (AP) — France international Jonathan Clauss has signed a three-year deal with Marseille.

The nine-time French champions said the 29-year-old right-back, who joined from Lens in the wake of a tremendous season, underwent his medical on Wednesday.

A late bloomer with an attacking profile, Clauss got a first taste of international soccer this season.

Born in Strasbourg, Clauss was not kept by his hometown club’s academy after 10 years in the youth teams.

Clauss then took a series of odd jobs, including at the night post office and a butcher shop while bouncing around with amateur teams. He spent several seasons in the German and French lower leagues before signing his first professional contract with second-division club Quevilly-Rouen for the 2017–18 season.

He then moved to second-division German club Arminia Bielefeld before Lens offered him a contract in June 2020.

He played 78 matches with the northern club, scoring 11 goals in addition to his 18 assists.

Marseille is back in the Champions League this season after finishing last season as runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.