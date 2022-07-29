WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Dream’s Durr ruled out for season, needs hip surgery

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 7:04 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Dream guard AD Durr will miss the remainder of the WNBA season to prepare for right hip surgery.

The team announced Friday it was shutting down Durr, who averaged 10.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15 games with their hometown team.

Durr recorded three 20-point games and led the team in scoring on four occasions after being acquired in a June trade with the New York Liberty.

Durr was the second overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Louisville.

