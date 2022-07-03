FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Sports » Cubas scores in 89th,…

Cubas scores in 89th, Whitecaps beat Los Angeles FC 1-0

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 12:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Paraguayan international Andres Cubas scored his first MLS goal in the 89th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Cubas intercepted a clearing attempt, taking the ball off his chest at the top of the penalty area, and fired a right-footer past former Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and into the bottom-left corner.

Vancouver improved to 7-8-3. MLS-leading Los Angeles dropped to 11-4-3.

Crepeau made a save in his return to BC Place. Jeers and boos rained down on the 28-year-old Canadian nearly every time he touched the ball.

Crepeau started in 32 games for Vancouver between 2019 and 2021, but requested a trade ahead of the 2022 campaign due to what Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster has described as a “very personal situation.”

Vancouver goalkeeper Cody Cropper did not have a save for his fourth shutout of the season.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up