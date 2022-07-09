RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Home » Sports » Charlotte pulls away late…

Charlotte pulls away late for 4-1 victory over Nashville

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 9:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Defender Christian Fuchs scored on a first-half penalty kick and Charlotte FC pulled away late for a 4-1 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday.

Fuchs gave Charlotte (8-10-2) the lead for good in the 26th minute with his second goal of the season.

Charlotte broke the match open with second-half goals by Karol Swiderski (61st minute), Sergio Ruiz (89th) and Andre Shinyashiki in the first minute of stoppage time.

Hany Mukhtar pulled Nashville (7-6-6) within a goal when he scored on a penalty kick in the 67th minute.

Nashville outshot Charlotte 19-13 with a 7-6 edge in shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina tallied six saves for Charlotte. Joe Willis saved two shots for Nashville.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up