British Open at a glance

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 5:46 PM

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday of the British Open at St. Andrews (all times EDT):

LEADING: Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland each with 6-under 66 to share the lead at 16-under 200.

TRAILING: Cameron Smith (73) and Cameron Young (71) were four shots behind.

LURKING: Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (69) was five shots back.

SHOT OF THE DAY: McIlroy holed a bunker shot from 80 feet short of the green for an eagle on the par-4 10th hole.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Kevin Kisner had a 65 while playing in the second group of the day. He made the cut on the number and goes into Sunday in a tie for 13th.

EAGLES HAVE LANDED: Shane Lowry chipped in for eagle on the ninth hole and the 10th hole. It was the first time for back-to-back eagles at the British Open since Phil Mickelson at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 2001.

KEY STATISTIC: Viktor Hovland has not made a bogey since the 13th hole of the second round.

NOTEWORTHY: Six of the leading 12 players going into the final round are major champions.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I’m going against one of the best players in the world and I’m certainly not going to hold back, because he’s certainly not.” — Viktor Hovland.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

