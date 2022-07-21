WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 64 29 .688 _
Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 12½
Toronto 50 43 .538 14
Boston 48 45 .516 16
Baltimore 46 46 .500 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 44 .532 _
Cleveland 46 44 .511 2
Chicago 46 46 .500 3
Detroit 37 55 .402 12
Kansas City 36 56 .391 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 60 32 .652 _
Seattle 51 42 .548
Texas 42 49 .462 17½
Los Angeles 39 53 .424 21
Oakland 32 61 .344 28½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 58 35 .624 _
Atlanta 56 38 .596
Philadelphia 49 43 .533
Miami 43 49 .467 14½
Washington 31 63 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _
St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½
Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11
Chicago 35 57 .380 14½
Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _
San Diego 52 42 .553 10
San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½
Colorado 43 50 .462 18½
Arizona 40 52 .435 21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

Detroit at Oakland, 3:37 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Oakland, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Howard 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:09 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

