All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 64 29 .688 _ Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 12½ Toronto 50 43 .538 14 Boston 48 45 .516 16 Baltimore 46 46 .500 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 50 44 .532 _ Cleveland 46 44 .511 2 Chicago 46 46 .500 3 Detroit 37 55 .402 12 Kansas City 36 56 .391 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 60 32 .652 _ Seattle 51 42 .548 9½ Texas 42 49 .462 17½ Los Angeles 39 53 .424 21 Oakland 32 61 .344 28½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 58 35 .624 _ Atlanta 56 38 .596 2½ Philadelphia 49 43 .533 8½ Miami 43 49 .467 14½ Washington 31 63 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _ St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½ Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11 Chicago 35 57 .380 14½ Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _ San Diego 52 42 .553 10 San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½ Colorado 43 50 .462 18½ Arizona 40 52 .435 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

Detroit at Oakland, 3:37 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Oakland, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Howard 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:09 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

