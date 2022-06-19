RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
US OPEN: Key hole…

US OPEN: Key hole of the final round at Brookline

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 9:08 PM

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday at The Country Club in the final round of the U.S. Open:

HOLE: 18

YARDAGE: 444

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.266

RANK: 5

KEY FACT: Matt Fitzpatrick had a one-shot lead when he hit 9-iron from 156 yards out of a fairway bunker to 18 feet and two-putted for par. Will Zalatoris had a 15-foot birdie putt to force a playoff that slid by the left side of the cup. Scottie Scheffler two groups earlier missed a 25-foot birdie putt. He also finished one shot behind.

