Rock sparks Texas A&M past TCU 15-9 for Super Regional berth

The Associated Press

June 6, 2022, 1:58 AM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Dylan Rock hit a three-run homer in a five-run seventh and added a two-run double in a seven-run ninth as No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M rallied to win the College Station Regional with a 15-9 victory over TCU on Sunday, earning the Aggies a berth in the Super Regionals.

Texas A&M (40-18) beat Oral Roberts, Louisiana and the Horned Frogs (38-22) on its way to the title.

Sloppy fielding by the Aggies allowed TCU to score an unearned run in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

The Aggies pulled within a run in the sixth before grabbing a 7-3 lead on Rock’s homer. The Horned Frogs answered with four runs in their half of the seventh — on a RBI single by Tommy Sacco followed by Brayden Taylor’s three-run homer — to tie it a 7-7.

The Aggies went up 8-7 in the eighth on Trevor Werner’s run-scoring single. TCU retook the lead in the bottom of the inning on Sacco’s two-run homer.

Troy Claunch singled in the first run of the ninth for the Aggies. Jack Moss added a two-run single and Austin Bost drove in Rock with a base hit for the final run.

