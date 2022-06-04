NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance The Associated Press

At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex Oklahoma City All Times EDT Double Elimination; x-if necessary Thursday, June 2 Texas 7, UCLA 2 Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings Florida 7, Oregon St. 1 Oklahoma St. 4, Arizona 2 Friday, June 3 UCLA 6, Northwestern 1, Northwestern eliminated Arizona 3, Oregon St. 1, Oregon St. eliminated Saturday, June 4 Oklahoma 7, Texas 2 Game 8 – Florida vs. Oklahoma St., 7 p.m. ESPN Sunday, June 5 Game 9 – UCLA vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m. ABC Game 10 – Arizona vs. Texas, 7 p.m. ESPN2 Monday, June 6 Game 11 – Oklahoma vs. Game 9 winner, noon ESPN x-Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m. ESPN Game 13 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ESPN x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m. ESPN Championship Series (Best-of-3) Wednesday, June 8 Game 1 – TBD, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 Game 2 – TBD, 7:30 p.m. Firday, June 10 x-Game 3 – TBD, 8:30 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.