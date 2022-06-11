RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Home » Sports » MATCHDAY: Portugal without Ronaldo…

MATCHDAY: Portugal without Ronaldo at Switzerland in NL

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

NATIONS LEAGUE

Portugal visits Switzerland aiming to keep the lead of its Nations League group, but will have to do without Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach Fernando Santos says his decision to leave Ronaldo, João Moutinho and Rafael Guerreiro off his squad was not due to injury worries but rather “normal management.” The 37-year-old Ronaldo scored twice to lead Portugal to a 4-0 rout of the Swiss when they played in Lisbon last week. On Thursday he started Portugal’s 2-0 win over the Czech Republic. While Portugal plays in Geneva, Spain hosts the Czechs in Malaga. Spain was held 2-2 in Prague in their first meeting. Portugal leads Group 2 of League A with seven points. Spain is next with five. The Czech Republic has four and the Swiss zero points.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up