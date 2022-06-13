AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .359; J.Martinez, Boston, .347; Devers, Boston, .335; France, Seattle, .325; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; Judge, New York,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .359; J.Martinez, Boston, .347; Devers, Boston, .335; France, Seattle, .325; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; Judge, New York, .318; Alvarez, Houston, .311; Benintendi, Kansas City, .303; J.Crawford, Seattle, .298; Hays, Baltimore, .297.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 52; Devers, Boston, 47; Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Straw, Cleveland, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 38; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Springer, Toronto, 37; Rizzo, New York, 36.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 59; Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 41; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; A.García, Texas, 40; France, Seattle, 38; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Tucker, Houston, 36; Walsh, Los Angeles, 36.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 83; France, Seattle, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 71; Judge, New York, 71; J.Martinez, Boston, 69; Arraez, Minnesota, 66; Benintendi, Kansas City, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 66; Hays, Baltimore, 63; Mancini, Baltimore, 63.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 23; J.Martinez, Boston, 22; Gurriel, Houston, 18; Bogaerts, Boston, 17; Espinal, Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Andrus, Oakland, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; O.Miller, Cleveland, 16; Bichette, Toronto, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 14; Devers, Boston, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 14; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; White, Texas, 12; Robert, Chicago, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; Semien, Texas, 10; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 10.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; Taillon, New York, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-2; Berríos, Toronto, 5-2; Cortes, New York, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2.

ERA_Manoah, Toronto, 1.81; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.87; Verlander, Houston, 1.95; Cortes, New York, 1.96; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.18; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.31; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.41; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.64; Gausman, Toronto, 2.68; Montgomery, New York, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 98; Cease, Chicago, 89; Cole, New York, 84; Ray, Seattle, 81; Montas, Oakland, 80; Verlander, Houston, 78; Gausman, Toronto, 77; Skubal, Detroit, 75; Eovaldi, Boston, 72; Cortes, New York, 71; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; L.Severino, New York, 71.

