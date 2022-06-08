RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia claims advances | Germany's Merkel defends approach | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 12:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .361; J.Martinez, Boston, .358; Anderson, Chicago, .356; Devers, Boston, .339; France, Seattle, .324; Bogaerts, Boston, .322; Kirk, Toronto, .322; Benintendi, Kansas City, .320; Judge, New York, .315; Mancini, Baltimore, .303.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 46; Devers, Boston, 42; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Straw, Cleveland, 37; Bogaerts, Boston, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Springer, Toronto, 34; J.Martinez, Boston, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 40; Rizzo, New York, 38; France, Seattle, 37; Stanton, New York, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Tucker, Houston, 33; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 78; France, Seattle, 72; Bogaerts, Boston, 65; Judge, New York, 64; Benintendi, Kansas City, 63; J.Martinez, Boston, 63; Mancini, Baltimore, 61; Arraez, Minnesota, 60; Bichette, Toronto, 59; Anderson, Chicago, 58.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 22; J.Martinez, Boston, 19; Espinal, Toronto, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; Bogaerts, Boston, 15; Gurriel, Houston, 15; Andrus, Oakland, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Bradley Jr., Boston, 14; O.Miller, Cleveland, 14; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 3; 21 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Stanton, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; White, Texas, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Semien, Texas, 10; Tucker, Houston, 10; Anderson, Chicago, 8; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 8; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

ERA_Cortes, New York, 1.50; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.56; Manoah, Toronto, 1.81; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.10; Verlander, Houston, 2.13; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.22; Skubal, Detroit, 2.33; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.61; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.62; Taillon, New York, 2.73.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 89; Cease, Chicago, 81; Cole, New York, 81; Montas, Oakland, 78; Ray, Seattle, 77; Gausman, Toronto, 73; Verlander, Houston, 73; Skubal, Detroit, 70; Cortes, New York, 68; Eovaldi, Boston, 67; Gilbert, Seattle, 67.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

House panel flexing its oversight muscles over JADC2 and CIO office

EEOC flags hiring, retention issues for federal employees with disabilities

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up