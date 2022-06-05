Korn Ferry Tour Rex Hospital Open Par Scores

Sunday At The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation Raleigh, N.C. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,269; Par: 71 Final Round Davis Thompson…

Davis Thompson (500), $135,000 64-66-68-69_267 -17

Andrew Yun (245), $56,250 68-64-68-68_268 -16

Vincent Norrman (245), $56,250 66-69-65-68_268 -16

Will Gordon (135), $33,750 68-68-67-66_269 -15

Harry Hall (110), $28,500 70-65-68-67_270 -14

Paul Haley II (100), $25,875 68-65-67-71_271 -13

Alexandre Rocha (85), $22,250 66-69-71-66_272 -12

John VanDerLaan (85), $22,250 66-69-69-68_272 -12

Carl Yuan (85), $22,250 70-69-64-69_272 -12

Shawn Stefani (68), $17,184 69-68-68-68_273 -11

Nicholas Lindheim (68), $17,184 69-69-66-69_273 -11

Tyson Alexander (68), $17,184 68-67-68-70_273 -11

Spencer Ralston (68), $17,184 66-68-67-72_273 -11

Chase Parker (53), $12,750 69-66-72-67_274 -10

Brad Hopfinger (53), $12,750 72-66-66-70_274 -10

Brandon Harkins (53), $12,750 67-69-67-71_274 -10

Alvaro Ortiz (53), $12,750 66-71-66-71_274 -10

Sangmoon Bae (53), $12,750 66-68-68-72_274 -10

Chris Baker (42), $8,850 67-67-72-69_275 -9

Rob Oppenheim (42), $8,850 67-71-67-70_275 -9

Erik Barnes (42), $8,850 67-69-68-71_275 -9

Jeremy Paul (42), $8,850 63-69-71-72_275 -9

Kris Ventura (42), $8,850 71-65-67-72_275 -9

Michael Johnson (42), $8,850 66-66-70-73_275 -9

Gregor Main (33), $6,249 70-68-70-68_276 -8

Philip Knowles (33), $6,249 69-66-72-69_276 -8

Austin Eckroat (33), $6,249 68-68-70-70_276 -8

Mac Meissner (33), $6,249 67-70-67-72_276 -8

Ryan Linton (24), $4,931 71-68-70-68_277 -7

Tee-K Kelly (24), $4,931 73-65-70-69_277 -7

Eric Cole (24), $4,931 66-66-75-70_277 -7

Tano Goya (24), $4,931 70-69-69-69_277 -7

Roberto Díaz (24), $4,931 68-69-70-70_277 -7

Mark Hubbard (24), $4,931 68-68-70-71_277 -7

Jacob Bridgeman (24), $4,931 67-66-71-73_277 -7

Kevin Roy (24), $4,931 70-63-71-73_277 -7

MJ Daffue (15), $3,773 65-71-75-67_278 -6

Ben Griffin (15), $3,773 67-69-73-69_278 -6

Brandon Matthews (15), $3,773 72-66-71-69_278 -6

Grayson Murray (15), $3,773 68-69-71-70_278 -6

Taylor Dickson (15), $3,773 65-68-73-72_278 -6

Brent Grant (15), $3,773 68-67-70-73_278 -6

Stuart Macdonald (15), $3,773 68-69-68-73_278 -6

Rafael Campos (15), $3,773 67-66-71-74_278 -6

Robby Shelton (15), $3,773 69-63-71-75_278 -6

Grant Hirschman (15), $3,773 69-69-65-75_278 -6

Harrison Endycott (9), $3,300 72-67-72-68_279 -5

Sam Saunders (9), $3,300 69-68-73-69_279 -5

Nelson Ledesma (9), $3,300 71-68-69-71_279 -5

Ryan Blaum (9), $3,300 70-64-73-72_279 -5

Ryan Ruffels (9), $3,300 68-66-71-74_279 -5

Anders Albertson (6), $3,158 71-68-73-68_280 -4

Tain Lee (6), $3,158 67-69-73-71_280 -4

Akshay Bhatia (6), $3,158 70-67-71-72_280 -4

Kevin Dougherty (6), $3,158 68-69-70-73_280 -4

Kevin Yu (6), $3,158 68-67-71-74_280 -4

Aaron Baddeley (6), $3,158 68-68-69-75_280 -4

Steven Fisk (5), $3,090 67-70-73-71_281 -3

Patrick Newcomb (5), $3,090 64-70-74-73_281 -3

Luis Gagne (5), $3,090 68-68-71-74_281 -3

Stephen Franken (5), $3,038 66-72-73-71_282 -2

Alex Weiss (5), $3,038 68-70-72-72_282 -2

Xinjun Zhang (5), $3,038 70-68-71-73_282 -2

Sam Stevens (5), $3,038 68-70-69-75_282 -2

Blayne Barber (4), $2,970 67-72-75-70_284 E

Justin Suh (4), $2,970 69-68-76-71_284 E

Ryan Hall (4), $2,970 68-70-73-73_284 E

Christian Salzer (4), $2,970 70-68-72-74_284 E

Augusto Núñez (4), $2,970 68-68-72-76_284 E

John Chin (3), $2,918 66-68-79-72_285 +1

Tom Whitney (3), $2,918 73-66-73-73_285 +1

Bo Van Pelt (3), $2,895 68-71-75-73_287 +3

Brett White (3), $2,880 68-68-75-78_289 +5

