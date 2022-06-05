Korn Ferry Tour Rex Hospital Open Par Scores

|Sunday
|At The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation
|Raleigh, N.C.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,269; Par: 71
|Final Round
Davis Thompson (500), $135,000 64-66-68-69_267 -17
Andrew Yun (245), $56,250 68-64-68-68_268 -16
Vincent Norrman (245), $56,250 66-69-65-68_268 -16
Will Gordon (135), $33,750 68-68-67-66_269 -15
Harry Hall (110), $28,500 70-65-68-67_270 -14
Paul Haley II (100), $25,875 68-65-67-71_271 -13
Alexandre Rocha (85), $22,250 66-69-71-66_272 -12
John VanDerLaan (85), $22,250 66-69-69-68_272 -12
Carl Yuan (85), $22,250 70-69-64-69_272 -12
Shawn Stefani (68), $17,184 69-68-68-68_273 -11
Nicholas Lindheim (68), $17,184 69-69-66-69_273 -11
Tyson Alexander (68), $17,184 68-67-68-70_273 -11
Spencer Ralston (68), $17,184 66-68-67-72_273 -11
Chase Parker (53), $12,750 69-66-72-67_274 -10
Brad Hopfinger (53), $12,750 72-66-66-70_274 -10
Brandon Harkins (53), $12,750 67-69-67-71_274 -10
Alvaro Ortiz (53), $12,750 66-71-66-71_274 -10
Sangmoon Bae (53), $12,750 66-68-68-72_274 -10
Chris Baker (42), $8,850 67-67-72-69_275 -9
Rob Oppenheim (42), $8,850 67-71-67-70_275 -9
Erik Barnes (42), $8,850 67-69-68-71_275 -9
Jeremy Paul (42), $8,850 63-69-71-72_275 -9
Kris Ventura (42), $8,850 71-65-67-72_275 -9
Michael Johnson (42), $8,850 66-66-70-73_275 -9
Gregor Main (33), $6,249 70-68-70-68_276 -8
Philip Knowles (33), $6,249 69-66-72-69_276 -8
Austin Eckroat (33), $6,249 68-68-70-70_276 -8
Mac Meissner (33), $6,249 67-70-67-72_276 -8
Ryan Linton (24), $4,931 71-68-70-68_277 -7
Tee-K Kelly (24), $4,931 73-65-70-69_277 -7
Eric Cole (24), $4,931 66-66-75-70_277 -7
Tano Goya (24), $4,931 70-69-69-69_277 -7
Roberto Díaz (24), $4,931 68-69-70-70_277 -7
Mark Hubbard (24), $4,931 68-68-70-71_277 -7
Jacob Bridgeman (24), $4,931 67-66-71-73_277 -7
Kevin Roy (24), $4,931 70-63-71-73_277 -7
MJ Daffue (15), $3,773 65-71-75-67_278 -6
Ben Griffin (15), $3,773 67-69-73-69_278 -6
Brandon Matthews (15), $3,773 72-66-71-69_278 -6
Grayson Murray (15), $3,773 68-69-71-70_278 -6
Taylor Dickson (15), $3,773 65-68-73-72_278 -6
Brent Grant (15), $3,773 68-67-70-73_278 -6
Stuart Macdonald (15), $3,773 68-69-68-73_278 -6
Rafael Campos (15), $3,773 67-66-71-74_278 -6
Robby Shelton (15), $3,773 69-63-71-75_278 -6
Grant Hirschman (15), $3,773 69-69-65-75_278 -6
Harrison Endycott (9), $3,300 72-67-72-68_279 -5
Sam Saunders (9), $3,300 69-68-73-69_279 -5
Nelson Ledesma (9), $3,300 71-68-69-71_279 -5
Ryan Blaum (9), $3,300 70-64-73-72_279 -5
Ryan Ruffels (9), $3,300 68-66-71-74_279 -5
Anders Albertson (6), $3,158 71-68-73-68_280 -4
Tain Lee (6), $3,158 67-69-73-71_280 -4
Akshay Bhatia (6), $3,158 70-67-71-72_280 -4
Kevin Dougherty (6), $3,158 68-69-70-73_280 -4
Kevin Yu (6), $3,158 68-67-71-74_280 -4
Aaron Baddeley (6), $3,158 68-68-69-75_280 -4
Steven Fisk (5), $3,090 67-70-73-71_281 -3
Patrick Newcomb (5), $3,090 64-70-74-73_281 -3
Luis Gagne (5), $3,090 68-68-71-74_281 -3
Stephen Franken (5), $3,038 66-72-73-71_282 -2
Alex Weiss (5), $3,038 68-70-72-72_282 -2
Xinjun Zhang (5), $3,038 70-68-71-73_282 -2
Sam Stevens (5), $3,038 68-70-69-75_282 -2
Blayne Barber (4), $2,970 67-72-75-70_284 E
Justin Suh (4), $2,970 69-68-76-71_284 E
Ryan Hall (4), $2,970 68-70-73-73_284 E
Christian Salzer (4), $2,970 70-68-72-74_284 E
Augusto Núñez (4), $2,970 68-68-72-76_284 E
John Chin (3), $2,918 66-68-79-72_285 +1
Tom Whitney (3), $2,918 73-66-73-73_285 +1
Bo Van Pelt (3), $2,895 68-71-75-73_287 +3
Brett White (3), $2,880 68-68-75-78_289 +5
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.