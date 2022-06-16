Key hole from the first round of the U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday at The Country Club in the first round of…

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday at The Country Club in the first round of the U.S. Open:

HOLE: 12

YARDAGE: 473

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.47

RANK: 1

KEY FACT: Phil Mickelson made double bogey to end any chance he had of a back-nine surge on his way to an 8-over 78. Leader Adam Hadwin made his only back-nine bogey on what played as the toughest hole on the course.

