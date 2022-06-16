RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Leaders pledge arms in Kyiv visit | European leaders witness war's horror | French president says he sees signs of 'war crimes' | Russian economic impact
Key hole from the first round of the U.S. Open

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 8:57 PM

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday at The Country Club in the first round of the U.S. Open:

HOLE: 12

YARDAGE: 473

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.47

RANK: 1

KEY FACT: Phil Mickelson made double bogey to end any chance he had of a back-nine surge on his way to an 8-over 78. Leader Adam Hadwin made his only back-nine bogey on what played as the toughest hole on the course.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

