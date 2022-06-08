RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia claims advances | Germany's Merkel defends approach | US media face Russian visa denial
Ionescu nears triple-double as Liberty beat Lynx 88-69

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 12:24 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help the New York Liberty rout the Minnesota Lynx 88-69 on Tuesday night.

The Liberty’s No. 1 draft pick in 2020 had 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the first half, including hitting a shot from half-court at the end of the second quarter.

Ionescu sat out the fourth quarter, leaving her short of her second triple-double, which would tie the WNBA career record. Han Xu added a career-high 15 points for the Liberty (4-8).

Kayla McBride scored 13 points to lead Minnesota (3-9).

DREAM 72, STORM 60

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Breanna Stewart had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Seattle beat Atlanta.

The Dream rallied within four points with 3:52 remaining, but the Storm closed on an 8-0 run.

Ezi Magbegor had 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Seattle (6-5).

Cheyenne Parker had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta (7-5).

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

