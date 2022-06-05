RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Sports » Elko drives in 2,…

Elko drives in 2, Ole Miss beats No. 6 Miami 2-1

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 9:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tim Elko double in two runs in the bottom of the seven and Ole Miss used two freshmen pitchers to keep Miami in check and the Rebels knocked the overall No. 6 seed into the loser’s bracket with a 2-1 win on Sunday in the Coral Gables Regional.

Miami (40-19) had to bounce back against Arizona in a Sunday night loser-out game.

Hunter Elliott started for the Rebels (34-22) and struck out eight in five innings. A leadoff walk and single in the sixth ended his day. Another freshman, Mason Nichols came in and allowed a sacrifice fly before shutting down the Hurricanes.

Nichols (1-0) went 2 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts. Brandon Johnson faced six batters, allowing a hit, to earn his 11th save.

Miami starter Carson Palmer went 5 1/3 of two-hit ball with 10 strikeouts. Alex McFarlane (3-2) finished the game and took the loss.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up