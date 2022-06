BELMONT STAKES EXPANDED CHART 11th Race at Belmont Park, Saturday June 11, 2022 The Belmont Stakes 154st Running. 11th-$1,500,000, Stakes,…

BELMONT STAKES EXPANDED CHART 11th Race at Belmont Park, Saturday June 11, 2022 The Belmont Stakes 154st Running.

11th-$1,500,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Half, Dirt, Cloudy

Belmont S. Presented by NYRA Bets

Off 6:47. Good.

Fractional/Final Time: 23.99, 48.49, 1:13.23, 1:37.74, 2:03.06, 2:28.28.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Winner: Mo Donegal, Bay Colt, by Uncle Mo out of Callingmissbrown, by Pulpit. Foaled Apr 19, 2019 in Kentucky.

Horse Wgt PP 1/4 1/2 1M 1 1/4M Strch Fin Jockey Win Pl. Sh. Odds (6)Mo Donegal 126 6 6-1 5-½ 4-1½ 3-1 1-3 1-3 I. Ortiz Jr 7.20 3.80 3.00 2.60 (3)Nest 121 3 3-1 3-1 3-½ 4-3 2-hd 2-3¼ J. Ortiz 5.30 4.10 5.30 (2)Skippylongstocking 126 2 2-hd 2-½ 2-1 2-hd 4-6 3-¾ M. Franco 5.60 11.80 (1)We the People 126 1 1-1 1-1 1-½ 1-hd 3-hd 4-5 F. Prat 3.90 (5)Creative Minister 126 5 5-hd 6-1 5-½ 5-½ 5-½ 5-1¼ B. Hernandez Jr 7.70 (4)Rich Strike 126 7 8 8 8 6-1 6-3 6-4¼ S. Leon 4.10 (8)Barber Road 126 7 7-1 7-1½ 7-½ 7-2½ 7-5 7-7 J. Rosario 8.70 (7)Golden Glider 126 7 4-½ 4-hd 6-1 8 8 8 D. Davis 14.60

$1 Pick 6 (1-4-4-1-7-6) 6 Correct Paid $4,226.50.

$0.2 Pick 6 (2 DAY P6)3-5-1-4-7-6) 6 Correct Paid $383.80.

$1 Pick 6 (1-4-4-1-7-6) 5 Correct Paid $40.50.

$0.50 Pick 5 (4-4-1-7-6) 5 Correct Paid $1,158.25.

$0.5 Pick 4 (4-1-7-6) 4 Correct Paid $221.25.

$2.00 Pick 4 (2 DAY P4) 5-7-7-6) 4 Correct Paid $2,828.00.

$1 Pick 3 (1-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $67.65.

$0.50 Trifecta (6-3-2) paid $93.75.

$0.10 Superfecta (6-3-2-1) paid $69.20.

$1 Exacta (6-3) paid $13.80.

$1 Daily Double (7-6) paid $57.25.

$1 Daily Double (2 DAY Gold Cup/Belmont) (1-6) paid $12.00.

