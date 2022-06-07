All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 39 15 .722 _ Toronto 32 22 .593 7…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 39 15 .722 _ Toronto 32 22 .593 7 Tampa Bay 31 23 .574 8 Boston 28 27 .509 11½ Baltimore 23 33 .411 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 32 24 .571 _ Cleveland 24 25 .490 4½ Chicago 25 27 .481 5 Detroit 21 33 .389 10 Kansas City 17 36 .321 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 35 20 .636 _ Los Angeles 27 29 .482 8½ Texas 25 28 .472 9 Seattle 25 30 .455 10 Oakland 20 36 .357 15½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 38 19 .667 _ Atlanta 28 27 .509 9 Philadelphia 25 29 .463 11½ Miami 22 30 .423 13½ Washington 21 35 .375 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 33 23 .589 _ St. Louis 32 23 .582 ½ Pittsburgh 24 28 .462 7 Chicago 23 32 .418 9½ Cincinnati 19 35 .352 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 35 19 .648 _ San Diego 33 22 .600 2½ San Francisco 29 24 .547 5½ Arizona 26 30 .464 10 Colorado 23 31 .426 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 8, Kansas City 0

Seattle 7, Houston 4

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Texas at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Cleveland, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Faedo 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings

N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 5

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Faedo 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

