RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Sports » Arkansas hits 7 HRs,…

Arkansas hits 7 HRs, beats Oklahoma St. 20-12 in semifinals

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 1:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Robert Moore hit two home runs and Arkansas scored eight runs — including a grand slam by Jalen Battles — in the eighth inning as the Razorbacks rallied to beat Oklahoma State 20-12 on Saturday night at the Stillwater Regional.

Arkansas (40-18) advances to Sunday’s title game against the winner of an elimination game between Oklahoma State (40-21) and Missouri State on Sunday morning. A loss by the Razorbacks would force a finale on Monday.

Peyton Stovall led off the eighth with a single before Zack Gregory and Braydon Webb were each hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nolan McLean replaced reliever Roman Phansalkar and struck out Brady Slavens but Cayden Wallace drew an eight-pitch walk to score Stovall, Michael Turner walked on four straight balls to bring in Gregory and Webb scored when Lanzilli was hit by a pitch to give the Razorbacks their first lead of the game at 11-10. Moore followed with another walk before Trevor Martin came on and his first pitch was drilled over the wall in left by Battles to make it 16-10.

Roc Riggio went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer and five RBIs for Oklahoma State. McLean hit a two-run home run to spark a five-run third inning to give the Cowboys a 7-2 lead.

Slavens, Wallace, Lanzilli and Turner each hit a home run for Arkansas. Turner and Lanzilli drove in four runs apiece.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up