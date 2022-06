Major league players with 3,000 or more career hits and 500 or more career homers (x-active): Player Hits HRs Hank…

Major league players with 3,000 or more career hits and 500 or more career homers (x-active):

Player Hits HRs Hank Aaron 3,771 755 x-Albert Pujols 3,322 683 Willie Mays 3,283 660 Eddie Murray 3,255 504 Alex Rodriguez 3,115 696 x-Miguel Cabrerra 3,041 505 Rafael Palmeiro 3,020 569

