RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Sports » Wolves out of European…

Wolves out of European contention after 1-1 draw vs Norwich

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 12:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton’s fading hopes of qualifying for European competition next season were snuffed out on Sunday in a tepid 1-1 draw against already-relegated Norwich in the Premier League.

The draw caps an unremarkable run of results for Wolves with the team managing just two points from its last six league games. Wolves remain in eighth place in the table, an unassailable five points behind West Ham with one game remaining.

Norwich stays at the bottom, one point behind 19th-place Watford.

Teemu Pukki opened the scoring for Norwich in the 37th minute but the visitors could not hold on for a rare victory. Wolves started the second half the stronger side and the pressure paid off when Rayan Ait-Nouri equalized 10 minutes after the restart. A winner proved elusive and the sides shared the points.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

State CIO to leave in June

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up