Wolves out of European contention after 1-1 draw vs Norwich

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton’s fading hopes of qualifying for European competition next season were snuffed out on Sunday in…

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton’s fading hopes of qualifying for European competition next season were snuffed out on Sunday in a tepid 1-1 draw against already-relegated Norwich in the Premier League.

The draw caps an unremarkable run of results for Wolves with the team managing just two points from its last six league games. Wolves remain in eighth place in the table, an unassailable five points behind West Ham with one game remaining.

Norwich stays at the bottom, one point behind 19th-place Watford.

Teemu Pukki opened the scoring for Norwich in the 37th minute but the visitors could not hold on for a rare victory. Wolves started the second half the stronger side and the pressure paid off when Rayan Ait-Nouri equalized 10 minutes after the restart. A winner proved elusive and the sides shared the points.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.