Wales midfielder David Brooks given all-clear from cancer

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 11:55 AM

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales international David Brooks has been given the all-clear after cancer treatment.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who plays in England’s second division with Bournemouth, announced in October that he was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma. He began treatment immediately.

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, Brooks said: “Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all-clear and am now cancer-free.

“Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times.”

Brooks said he was “excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career.”

Brooks played nine games for Bournemouth before this season was cut short.

He missed out on helping Wales into the World Cup playoffs. The national team will play Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff next month.

Brooks has played 21 games for Wales, scoring twice.

