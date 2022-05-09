RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Volynets, 20, Mmoh, 24, earn French Open wild-card entries

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 2:08 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Katie Volynets, a 20-year-old Californian, and Michael Mmoh, a 24-year-old who was born in Saudi Arabia and is now based in Florida, earned the U.S. Tennis Association’s wild-card entries for the main draw of the French Open.

Play begins at Roland Garros on May 22.

Volynets and Mmoh claimed their berths in the year’s second Grand Slam tournament by collecting the most ranking points during recent clay-court tournaments.

The USTA and French tennis federation offer reciprocal wild-card invitations for each other’s Grand Slam events.

Volynets’ showings on the USTA Pro Circuit included a title at Palm Harbor, Florida, reaching the semifinals last week in Bonita Springs, Florida, and getting to the quarterfinals in Charleston, South Carolina.

She is at a career-high 112th in the WTA rankings and is 0-4 in Grand Slam play. This will mark her French Open debut.

Mmoh’s results included making it to the quarterfinals after qualifying for the ATP U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston and reaching the final of a USTA Pro Circuit Challenger tournament in Tallahassee, Florida.

His career-best ranking is No. 96; he is currently No. 181. He is 3-9 in main draws at major tournaments, 0-1 at Roland Garros.

