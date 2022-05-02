RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
USFL Football League

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 3:39 PM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 2 1 0 .667 58 50
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 63 70
Michigan 1 2 0 .333 42 27
Pittsburgh 0 3 0 .000 26 71
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 3 0 0 1.000 83 65
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 70 42
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 47 63
Houston 1 2 0 .333 71 72

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 27, Houston 26

Birmingham 22, New Orleans 13

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 24, Pittsburgh 0

New Jersey 24, Philadelphia 16

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Michigan, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

