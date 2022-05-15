USFL Football League The Associated Press

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 4 1 0…

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 4 1 0 .800 106 80 Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 106 125 Michigan 1 4 0 .200 87 80 Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 60 109 South W L T Pct PF PA Birmingham 5 0 0 1.000 129 92 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 110 85 Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 84 99 Houston 1 4 0 .200 107 116 ___ Friday’s Games Tampa Bay 27, Michigan 20 Saturday’s Games New Jersey 27, New Orleans 17 Sunday’s Games Birmingham 30, Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 21, Houston 20 Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.