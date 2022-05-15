USFL Football League

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 7:22 PM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 4 1 0 .800 106 80
Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 106 125
Michigan 1 4 0 .200 87 80
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 60 109
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 5 0 0 1.000 129 92
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 110 85
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 84 99
Houston 1 4 0 .200 107 116

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 27, Michigan 20

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 27, New Orleans 17

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 30, Philadelphia 17

Pittsburgh 21, Houston 20

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

