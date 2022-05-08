RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
USFL Football League

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 6:18 PM

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 3 1 0 .750 79 63
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 89 95
Michigan 1 3 0 .250 67 53
Pittsburgh 0 4 0 .000 39 92
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 4 0 0 1.000 99 75
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 93 58
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 57 79
Houston 1 3 0 .250 87 95

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 26, Michigan 25

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 21, Pittsburgh 13

Birmingham 16, Tampa Bay 10

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 23, Houston 16

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

