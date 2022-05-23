USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Tennessee (31)
|49-7
|775
|1
|2. Virginia Tech
|40-11
|725
|3
|3. Oregon St.
|41-13
|684
|2
|4. Stanford
|37-14
|650
|4
|5. Miami
|39-16
|614
|6
|6. Louisville
|38-16-1
|545
|9
|7. Oklahoma St.
|36-15
|553
|8
|8. Maryland
|44-10
|499
|14
|9. Texas A&M
|35-17
|495
|11
|10. Arkansas
|38-16
|465
|5
|11. Texas Tech
|38-16
|436
|7
|12. Southern Miss.
|41-14
|383
|16
|13. Virginia
|37-13
|376
|10
|14. Texas St.
|43-11
|362
|17
|15. Gonzaga
|34-15
|349
|12
|16. Notre Dame
|33-12
|335
|13
|17. Texas
|39-17
|258
|20
|18. UC Santa Barbara
|40-12
|224
|21
|19. TCU
|35-18
|206
|NR
|20. LSU
|37-18
|200
|24
|21. Auburn
|37-18
|191
|18
|22. UCLA
|35-20
|159
|23
|23. UConn
|43-13
|81
|15
|24. Vanderbilt
|35-16
|72
|19
|25. East Carolina
|38-18
|69
|NR
|25. Georgia SOuthern
|38-17
|69
|NR
Dropped out: No. 21 Florida State (32-22); No. 25 Georgia (35-20).
Others receiving votes:
Wake Forest (39-16-1) 54; Georgia (35-20) 45; Grand Canyon (39-17) 39; Oklahoma (33-19) 38; Oregon (35-21) 31; Rutgers (41-14) 28; Florida (35-20) 21; North Carolina (34-19) 14; Wofford (40-14-1) 13; Georgia Tech (32-21) 12; Mississippi (32-21) 12; Florida State (32-22) 8; Arizona (35-21) 7; San Diego (32-18) 6; Coastal Carolina (36-17-1) 2; Alabama (29-25) 1; Dallas Baptist (33-20-1) 1; Davidson (41-11) 1; Campbell (36-16) 1; Southern Illinois (40-14) 1.
