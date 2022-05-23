USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 1:54 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Tennessee (31) 49-7 775 1
2. Virginia Tech 40-11 725 3
3. Oregon St. 41-13 684 2
4. Stanford 37-14 650 4
5. Miami 39-16 614 6
6. Louisville 38-16-1 545 9
7. Oklahoma St. 36-15 553 8
8. Maryland 44-10 499 14
9. Texas A&M 35-17 495 11
10. Arkansas 38-16 465 5
11. Texas Tech 38-16 436 7
12. Southern Miss. 41-14 383 16
13. Virginia 37-13 376 10
14. Texas St. 43-11 362 17
15. Gonzaga 34-15 349 12
16. Notre Dame 33-12 335 13
17. Texas 39-17 258 20
18. UC Santa Barbara 40-12 224 21
19. TCU 35-18 206 NR
20. LSU 37-18 200 24
21. Auburn 37-18 191 18
22. UCLA 35-20 159 23
23. UConn 43-13 81 15
24. Vanderbilt 35-16 72 19
25. East Carolina 38-18 69 NR
25. Georgia SOuthern 38-17 69 NR

Dropped out: No. 21 Florida State (32-22); No. 25 Georgia (35-20).

Others receiving votes: Others receiving votes:

Wake Forest (39-16-1) 54; Georgia (35-20) 45; Grand Canyon (39-17) 39; Oklahoma (33-19) 38; Oregon (35-21) 31; Rutgers (41-14) 28; Florida (35-20) 21; North Carolina (34-19) 14; Wofford (40-14-1) 13; Georgia Tech (32-21) 12; Mississippi (32-21) 12; Florida State (32-22) 8; Arizona (35-21) 7; San Diego (32-18) 6; Coastal Carolina (36-17-1) 2; Alabama (29-25) 1; Dallas Baptist (33-20-1) 1; Davidson (41-11) 1; Campbell (36-16) 1; Southern Illinois (40-14) 1.

