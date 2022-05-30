RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front | Families await word from missing Azovstal defenders | Refugees flee Russian advance
Home » Sports » Ruidiaz scores decisive goal,…

Ruidiaz scores decisive goal, Sounders beat Charlotte FC 2-1

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 12:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Seattle Sounders over Charlotte FC on Sunday.

Ruidiaz scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute to put the Sounders (5-6-1) ahead 2-1.

The Sounders also got one goal from Jordan Morris.

Benjamin Bender scored the lone goal for Charlotte (5-8-1).

The Sounders outshot Charlotte 13-8, with four shots on goal to two for Charlotte.

Stefan Frei saved one of the two shots he faced for the Sounders. Kristijan Kahlina saved two of the four shots he faced for Charlotte.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up